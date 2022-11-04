Developers look to build 10-story mixed-use building on the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a potential new waterfront property coming to Grand Rapids.

Project leaders want to turn about an acre of Leonard Street into a mixed-use building.

Indigo Design and Development submitted a letter of support to build a 140-unit apartment complex.

The building is expected to be about ten stories tall, overlooking the west side of the Grand River. Plans show the estimated rent would range from $1,200- $3,000 per month.

The initial building designs also show about 6,100 square feet of commercial space.

Now, the city of Grand Rapids is taking a look at the letter from Indigo Design and Development.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates as the city works to make a decision on this property.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube