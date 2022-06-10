Dégagé to hold ribbon cutting for phase 1 of $7.5M expansion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A homeless shelter is scheduled to commemorate the opening of an expansion in downtown Grand Rapids next week.

The ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, June 13 at 11:30 a.m., according to Dégagé Ministries.

We’re told the new community center and dining room at Cherry Street and Sheldon Boulevard is the first of a $7.5 million project to offer more services.

“Our patrons, who come to us seeking rest, nourishment, support, and guidance, deserve a space that offers all of those things in a dignified and beautiful setting,” says Executive Director Thelma Ensink. “Our new community center and dining room, as well as the future new offerings in this expanded space, will truly help us support people on their journey toward wholeness, and provide a place to build lasting relationships.”

The renovated dining room is now 50% larger to allow for greater capacity, the shelter tells us.

Dégagé says its main entrance has moved to Cherry and Sheldon, which they say is more “pedestrian friendly” than its previous entrance.

Dégagé Ministries

More renovations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

