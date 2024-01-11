Dégagé to help unhoused women find homes under new pilot program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dégagé Ministries announced it will launch a pilot program designed to assist chronically unhoused women.

The Grand Rapids nonprofit says Complex Care Housing is the first program of its kind in the state. Its goal is to help 25 women find permanent homes.

We’re told comparable programs have seen an 85% success rate throughout the U.S.

Eligible participants in the program have experienced homelessness for multiple years and have complex medical and mental health needs, according to Dégagé. They will temporarily live at American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, where they will receive personalized assistance in finding a permanent place to live.

“The women enrolled in the pilot cohort are thrilled to finally find a place to call home where they feel safe, understood, and not judged,” says Executive Director Thelma Ensink. “They also acknowledge their need for personalized medical and mental health care, which will be provided in this setting.”

The program is made possible in by the nonprofit’s partnership with Trinity Health, Network180 and Catherine’s Health Center, as well as private donations by the DeVos Family Foundation, the Frey Foundation, the Jandernoa Foundation and others

Dégagé Ministries says the Hope Lodge is scheduled to open Jan. 16 after minor updates to the building are complete.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube