Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Degage Ministries cleaning up neighborhoods, connecting with ArtPrize visitors

Degage Ministries clean up crew
Degage Ministries
Degage Ministries clean up crew
Posted at 12:47 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 12:47:06-04

Degage Ministries will be out and about—and very noticeable—as they clean up the neighborhoods near the homeless shelter and reach out to ArtPrize visitors.

The team was created in July and can be recognized by their bright pink shirts. During ArtPrize their mission has become education.

Degage Ministries clean up crew

Teams are out and about during the festival talking to visitors about homelessness and how to interact with panhandlers.

Some team members are even Degage patrons.

You’ll notice them picking up and talking to people around the Heartside neighborhood near downtown Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book