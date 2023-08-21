'Definitely a tragic loss': Family remembers Alicia Lofton, woman shot and killed by husband

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Alicia Lofton died on Aug. 17 near a home off of Union. Court records say she was shot multiple times in the head and body.

Family of Alicia says the hardest hit by her loss are her three children, all of whom were getting ready to go back to school.

“They’re trying to stay as levelheaded as they can for the school year. It’s an unfortunate event and it’s unfortunate timing because they have to start school soon and such. It’s a lot for them to take in. Myself, I’ve kind of been like the spokesperson for my family,” said Faustino Garcia.

Alicia's oldest is getting ready to start her senior year at Western. Her son is getting ready to start at Grand Valley in the fall. Alicia's youngest will begin high school without her mom.

“My oldest niece is graduating college next year. Her mom’s not going to be there. She's going to be looking in the crowd to see her mom. It’s going to suck that my nephew is going to Grand Valley for his first year, and he’s looking for his mom to be there. It’s going to suck for my youngest niece, who’s in high school, who’s not going to have a mom there to pick out her prom dress,” Garcia said.

According to court papers, Alicia's husband, Marcus Lofton, admitted to shooting and killing the mom of three.

Court records detail the final moments of Alicia's life. According to records, Alicia and Marcus had a history of domestic violence in their relationship. The couple married in February 2023. In May of 2023, Marcus was arrested for harming Alicia. A condition of his bond from that arrest was that he would have no contact with Alicia.

Before she died, Alicia reportedly was in the process of filing for divorce. Marcus recounted to police officers that the day she was killed, the two had been arguing.

Marcus allegedly told officers he got Alicia's handgun out of a drawer to hit her with it when the gun went off. According to court papers, Alicia then locked herself in a bedroom. Marcus reportedly admitted to officers he broke the door down to find Alicia climbing out of a bedroom window before he opened fire.

For loved ones, this is a reminder of an oftentimes silent fight: domestic violence.

“Briefly shed some light on domestic violence. I know it’s tough for a lot of women to speak out, but just speak out on it," Garcia said.

Donations to help the family can bemade here.

