'Deep Sorrow': Rockwell Republic announces immediate closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A staple of the food industry in downtown Grand Rapids unexpectedly shut its doors for good.

Rockwell Republic, known for its drinks and historic building, closed Monday. In a statement from parent company 4GR8FOOD, the owners did not provide a specific reason for the decision.

The restaurant's page on the company's website now only displays a statement from the location's management, thanking patrons and staff for the years of memories.

WXMI A post on the webpage for Rockwell Republic, announcing the restaurant's closure.

Rockwell Republic opened in 2008 in a 100-plus year-old building of the Heartside District.

Employees will be offered roles at the company's other restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area, according to the post.

Read the full statement below.

IT'S WITH A HEAVY HEART AND DEEP SORROW, WE MUST ANNOUNCE THE CLOSING OF ROCKWELL REPUBLIC IN DOWNTOWN GRAND RAPIDS.



Since opening in May of 2008, Rockwell Republic has been a beloved gathering place, offering a unique blend of American and Asian cuisine, high-end spirits, and innovative craft cocktails-all within the Chicago-Esque atmosphere of our historic 140-year-old building. Many credit our opening with helping to revitalize the Heartside District of downtown Grand Rapids. Over the past 17 years, we have been honored with numerous awards and accolades, recognized for the best happy hour, best sushi, best Bloody Mary's, and best brunch.



Even with the current fiscally challenging environment for restaurants and bars, and so many closures recently, the decision to close this restaurant was incredibly difficult, especially when it involves a dedicated team of hardworking individuals who have supported one another like family. While every one of our team members will be offered a position at one of our affiliated restaurants, it does not lessen the sadness of breaking the bonds that were formed here.



We want to extend our deepest gratitude to our wonderful patrons and incredible staff, all of whom have played a vital role in making Rockwell Republic so special. The relationships we've built, the unforgettable moments we've shared, and the memories we've created together will always be cherished.



THANK YOU FOR 17 AMAZING YEARS.



SINCERELY, ROCKWELL REPUBLIC

