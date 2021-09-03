Watch
Dean Transportation holding 3 hiring events in Grand Rapids next week

David J. Phillip/ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
School bus driver shortage
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 03, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dean Transportation will host three hiring events next week in Grand Rapids to help address the school bus driver shortage.

Interviews will be conducted for qualified applicants for school bus driver, monitor and attendant positions throughout Grand Rapids and the Kent Intermediate School District.

Attendees will learn about the company’s culture, benefits, paid training and scheduling.

For Grand Rapids-area positions, Dean is offering up to $21 per hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 to qualified candidates.

The hiring events will be held:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 2:30-4 p.m.
    • Pine Grove Learning Center Cafeteria
    • 2101 52nd St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519
  • Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 2:30-4 p.m.
    • Lincoln School Cafeteria
    • 862 Crahen Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49525
  • Thursday, Sept. 9 from 2:30-4 p.m.
    • Kent ISD Education Service Center (Coldwater Room)
    • 2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Events will be free and open to all interested individuals with or without prior experience.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.

