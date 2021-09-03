Dean Transportation holding 3 hiring events in Grand Rapids next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dean Transportation will host three hiring events next week in Grand Rapids to help address the school bus driver shortage.

Interviews will be conducted for qualified applicants for school bus driver, monitor and attendant positions throughout Grand Rapids and the Kent Intermediate School District.

Attendees will learn about the company’s culture, benefits, paid training and scheduling.

For Grand Rapids-area positions, Dean is offering up to $21 per hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 to qualified candidates.

The hiring events will be held:

Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 2:30-4 p.m. Pine Grove Learning Center Cafeteria 2101 52 nd St. SW, Wyoming, MI 49519



Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 2:30-4 p.m. Lincoln School Cafeteria 862 Crahen Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Thursday, Sept. 9 from 2:30-4 p.m. Kent ISD Education Service Center (Coldwater Room) 2930 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Events will be free and open to all interested individuals with or without prior experience.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license.