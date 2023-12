GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Injuries were reported after a daycare bus crashed in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at 5 Mile Road and Pettis Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told 12 children were on board when the bus rolled over after colliding with another car.

Two children were sent to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, deputies say.

The intersection is blocked at this time.

The crash is being investigated.

