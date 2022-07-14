Day of the Dead exhibit coming to Grand Rapids Public Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new exhibit centered around Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) and its vibrant history is coming to Grand Rapids!

The exhibit, titled A Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico, is scheduled to run from Sept. 3 until Nov. 27 at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) this year.

Día de Muertos occurs every year on the first and second days of November, GRPM explains. The museum says during that time, in concurrence with All Saints’ Day and All Souls Day, families in Mexico greet the spirits of deceased loved ones who have returned to visit.

We’re told the holiday is celebrated by preparing special food and decorating graves and altars with flowers, crosses, skeletal figures and intricate wreaths.

GRPM says they will add ofrendas to the exhibit in collaboration with community partners, including the Latino Community Coalition and its Nuestra HERencia project.

The exhibit will be featured as part of the museum’s general admission fee, according to GRPM.

