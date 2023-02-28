Dave Mason to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on May 25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dave Mason is coming to Grand Rapids. Mason will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on May 25.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday at 10 a.m.

Mason was a founding member of the rock band Traffic. The band’s original lineup consisted of Mason, Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood. Their first studio album, Mr. Fantasy, was released in 1967.

Mason left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career. His first solo studio album, Alone Together, was released in 1970. His other solo studio albums include 1980’s Old Crest on a New Wave, 2008’s 26 Letters – 12 Notes, and 2014’s Future Past. His latest studio album, Alone Together, Again, was released in 2020.

Throughout his career, Mason has collaborated with Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Delaney & Bonnie, Leon Russell, Ron Wood, and Eric Clapton.

“It’s subjective of course. I’m a ‘rare bird,’ so to speak, sticking to the tour life and to music, and you’re invited to join me in 2023!” said Mason. “No fireworks, no flashing lights, no go-go dancers, no special effects. Just great songs and a promise of a heart filled performance. Yep, I sing all those songs that first hit the airwaves in the 60s and 70s. And I’m still a strong believer in the magic of music. There aren’t old songs or new songs, in my mind at least, just GOOD songs. Or not?! At 76 years of age, I’m still loving performing live concerts.”

Mason will be joined by the Southern rock band The Outlaws. The band’s current members are Henry Paul, Dave Robbins, Randy Threet, Jeff Aulich, Jimmy Dormire, and Mike Bailey.

The band’s first studio album, The Outlaws, was released in 1975. Their other studio albums include 1980’s Ghost Riders, 1994’s Diablo Canyon, and 2012’s It’s About Pride. The Outlaws’ latest studio album, Dixie Highway, was released in 2020.

Mason will perform at DeVos Performance Hall on May 25. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube