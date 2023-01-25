Daughter, fellow officer delivers father's Final Call for Service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a tradition usually performed by dispatchers— an officer's last call to service at then end of their final shift— but as Officer Dennis Newton retired from the Grand Rapids Police Department, a more familiar voice filled the scanner airwaves.

"It is with great pleasure that today, January 23rd, 2023 I— your daughter— deliver your final call," the young officer said.

The two had served together for the last 6 of Officer Newton's 33 years on the force.

"On behalf of your fellow officers, this department and those you've served and protected over the last 3 decades; thank you."

The call was posted to the GRPD Facebook page Tuesday evening, but you can listen to it above.

"We're looking forward to watching you transition into a full-time grandpa," she continued after telling her dad how proud she and their family are of his career.

"I can't believe this day is actually here," Newton responded, thanking his fellow officers and dispatchers. "GRPD's ben my second family and it's hard to say goodbye."

Newton took a moment to show gratitude for his wife and kids for their support before ending the call.

"16-12 is out."