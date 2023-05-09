DASH services now include access to Bridge Street Market, the main library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday, May 10 will mark the first day of a new dawn for Grand Rapids public transportation around downtown.

The Downtown Area Shuttle, known as DASH, once existed on two loops.

Now, DASH is one big circle around downtown, moving both counterclockwise and clockwise— connecting multiple business districts—and all still free.

DASH

The new changes mean connections to the Bridge Street corridor, making stops every 15 minutes.

Hours of operation:

Wednesday- Friday from 7 a.m. to midnight

Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new route means free transportation to the Bridge Street Market, which issued FOX 17 the following statement:

“With the new proposed route, we are very excited about our community’s opportunity to have easier access to fresh food from our market. The stop in front of our store will make it much easier to get to and from our store with your essential grocery needs.”



It also means connections to the Grand Rapids Public Library's main location.