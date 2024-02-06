DASH connecting riders to downtown Grand Rapids 7 days a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting around town just got easier for those who rely on a local shuttle service in downtown Grand Rapids.

For some, the downtown area shuttle — or DASH — is a convenient option. For others, it's their only option having a free mode of transportation.

Ronnie Sederkerskis took the Dash bus here to Bridge Street Market to pick up groceries.

It's a trip he makes at least a couple times a month for necessities, but there have been days when he's had to make the hike on foot.

“Two days the buses weren't running, I had to walk all the way from Sheldon West,” Sederkerskis recalls.

But a new change to the DASH schedule is eliminating that challenge. Before, buses only ran Wednesday through Sunday. Now they run seven days a week.

MOBILE GR

Every 15 minutes they'll pass stops Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until midnight; Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“When you kind of have that gap those two days a week, It's something that people have to find different ways of getting around on those two days,” says Mobile GR Assistant Director Ariana Jeske. “Sometimes that shift becomes permanent and they don't use the DASH or utilize it as much.”

Jeske says the change was made to serve more of its riders more frequently.

“Consistent transportation is one of those key indicators for any work opportunities, health opportunities, at school,” says Jeske. “It’s just one of those things, having something that is consistent and it is there every day, means that you can rely on it.”

Last year, the DASH had 278,000 riders. Mobile GR says the numbers are on track to be similar for this year, showing just how much people depend on DASH.

I spoke with other people who agree this schedule expansion is great, but we couldn't get them on camera because — well — they had to catch the bus.

The DASH is free and available for anyone to use — whether you’re checking out downtown attractions, picking up groceries or heading to work. Mobile GR partners with The Rapid and supplies their drivers to help run it. If you’re interested in becoming a driver, you can find more information here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube