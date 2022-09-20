Daryl Hall to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on November 23

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daryl Hall’s tour will be making a stop in Grand Rapids. Hall will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 23.

Tickets will be available to purchase starting on Friday, September 23, at 10 a.m.

For much of his career, Hall has been part of a duo with John Oates. Their first studio album, Whole Oats, was released in 1972. Their other albums include 1980’s Voices, 1990’s Change of Season, and 2003’s Do It for Love. The duo’s latest album, Home for Christmas, was released in 2006.

Hall’s first solo album, Sacred Songs, was released in 1980. His other solo albums include 1986’s Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine, 1993’s Soul Alone, and 2011’s Laughing Down Crying. His latest album, Before After, was released in 2022.

Starting in 2007, Hall appeared in the web series Life from Daryl’s House. In 2011, the series moved to television, and continued until 2020. In 2014, Hall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The concert will also feature Todd Rundgren as a special guest. Rundgren’s first album, Runt, was released in 1970. His other albums include 1981’s Healing, 1991’s 2nd Wind, and 2000’s One Year Long. His latest album, White Knight, was released in 2017.

From 1973-1986, Rundgren was a member of the rock band Utopia. The band’s first album, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, was released in 1974. Their other albums include 1977’s Ra, 1980’s Deface the Music, and 1984’s Oblivion. The band’s final album, P.O.V., was released in 1985.

In 2021, Rundgren was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Hall will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Wednesday, November 23. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

