'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to DeVos Performance Hall on February 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple professional dancers from the TV series Dancing with the Stars are coming to Grand Rapids. Dancing with the Stars: Live! will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on February 13.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans can also sign up for a Mirrorball Membership, which is free to join. The membership includes an exclusive presale, news updates, and a sneak peek at the tour. Fans can sign up for the membership on the Dancing with the Stars: Live! website.

There will also be VIP packages available. The packages include premium tickets, a meet and greet photo opportunity, exclusive merchandise, and Mirrorball Trivia Showdown with Dancing with the Stars cast members. More information on VIP packages can be found on the tour’s website.

The tour features dance performances from many of the show’s professional dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savhenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesday nights on ABC and Disney+. This season is hosted by Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough. This season’s judges are Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Dancing with the Stars premiered on ABC in 2005. The series is an American adaptation of the British series Strictly Come Dancing, which premiered on BBC One in 2004.

