'Dancing with the Stars' dancer/judge Derek Hough to perform at DeVos Performance Hall on October 26

Dancing with the Stars dancer/judge Derek Hough is coming to West Michigan. Derek Hough Symphony of Dance will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on Thursday, October 26.

Tickets will be available for the general public to purchase on Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. A presale for tickets began on Wednesday. VIP packages will also be available through Hough’s website. The packages give fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, which include pre-show parties and meet-and-greet opportunities with Hough.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance features Hough exploring dance styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop.

Napoleon and Tabith Dumo co-created, directed, and supervised the choreography for the tour. It is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost.

Hough joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer in Season 5, which aired on ABC in 2007. His celebrity partner for the season was actress Jennie Garth. Hough continued to appear on the series as a professional dancer through Season 23, which aired in 2016. During his time as a dancer on the show, Hough went on to be the winner of six seasons. He returned as a judge on Dancing with the Stars starting in 2020 for Season 29.

Hough was also a judge on the competition series World of Dance, which aired on FOX from 2017-2020. Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo were also judges for the series.

As an actor, Hough appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Hairspray Live!, and Nashville.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance will be performed at the DeVos Performance Hall on October 26. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube