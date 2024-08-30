Damage overnight at City of Grand Rapids cemetery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating vandalism at a city-owned cemetery overnight.

On Friday morning, the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of damage at the Woodlawn Cemetery, which is located at 2530 Kalamazoo Ave. SE and is owned by the City of Grand Rapids. Both Grand Rapids Police and the City of Grand Rapids said they were investigating vandalism to monuments, headstones, statues and flowerpots overnight.

The City of GR said that more than 50 sites were vandalized.

Both police and the city said no other cemeteries were involved.

GRPD told FOX 17 that it has "no leads" and said anybody with any information should call either Grand Rapids Police or Silent Observer anonymously.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

