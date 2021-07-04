Watch
Cyclist injured in possible hit-and-run, state police investigating

Posted at 7:35 AM, Jul 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State Troopers are investigating after a car allegedly hit a cyclist before speeding off.

Officers say the crash occurred Saturday night around 7 p.m. on northbound US-131, south of Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids. The initial investigation shows a 48-year-old man driving a Can-Am Spyder, a type of three-wheeled cycle, lost control of the cycle and crashed into the right shoulder wall of the highway.

Statements received by the troopers say a car possibly struck the cyclist, causing him to crash. The car then drove off. The man driving the cycle, and a 13-year-old passenger were transferred to a hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the car that possibly hit the cyclist was a silver, older model Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a white woman in her mid-forties. Officers are asking any witnesses to the crash, or those who provided aid on-scene, to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

