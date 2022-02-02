Crews battle Grand Rapids house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters are battling a fire at a house in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says crews are at the scene of a fire at a two-story house in the 900 block of 3rd Street NW.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing fire coming from the second floor of the home.

Crews are reporting holes in the floor of the home.

Firefighters are searching the building while crews work to put out the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.