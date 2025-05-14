Crash takes out utility pole, causes power outage on Grand Rapids' west side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A crash on the southwest side of Grand Rapids turned off the lights for roughly 2,000 customers Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Hall Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, with one of the vehicles involved taking out a utility pole. The broken pole brought down power lines, cutting electricity to several street lights in the area, along with about 2,000 homes and businesses along US-131 from MLK Jr. Street to Burton Street.

Crews from the city are working to restore service as soon as possible. Drivers are reminded to treat any powerless traffic lights as four-way stops.

WXMI A screenshot of a power outage caused by a traffic crash that took down a utility pole at Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Hall Street.

Utility crews on scene told FOX 17 repairs would take several hours to complete.

