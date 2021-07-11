Crash leaves 10-year-old and two others injured

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people have been hospitalized after a crash on the intersection of Plainfield and 4 Mile Rd in Plainfield Township today.

One 35 year old male from West Virginia is at fault and was driving a Tahoe with 10-year-old passenger. Both the child and the driven were transported to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Fox 17

The other driver, 52, is facing serious injuries and is not considered at fault according to Chief Joy Matthews from Kent County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities told Fox 17 they received the report of the crash at 4:05 p.m. According to Kent County Dispatch north of the intersection is closed at this moment.

This article will be updated with more details as they become available.