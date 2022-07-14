Court documents: Teenager charged as adult shot 11 rounds at GRPD cruiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to sworn testimony, 17-year-old Arthur Williams admitted to Grand Rapids police that he fired 11 rounds at a marked patrol vehicle.

Court documents state Officer Theodore VanVliet was patrolling his area of GR, driving south near Prospect and Highland, when he identified what he believed to be a stolen Cadillac.

VanVliet began to approach the vehicle in his marked GRPD cruiser. That's when, according to court documents, Williams popped out of the moon roof and began shooting.

None of the bullets hit anyone. Homes, however, were struck. The cruiser was not hit by Williams' gunfire. Officer VanVliet returned fire through the dash of his cruiser, according to police.

Court records show Williams was identified as the shooter by other occupants in the Cadillac.

A gun was found on Williams when he was taken into custody. Michigan State Police confirmed using ballistics it was the gun that fired at VanVliet's cruiser was the one in William's possession.

Williams is being charged as an adult with assault with intent to murder.