Country singer Morgan Wallen reschedules Van Andel Concert to June

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be coming to Grand Rapids in June instead of April.

Originally scheduled to perform at the Van Andel Arena on Thursday, April 27, Wallen has been ordered by doctors to rest his voice.

The concert has been postponed to June 27.

All tickets will be honored for the new date, according to a Facebook announcement from Van Andel Arena. Questions should be directed with the point of purchase.

On Sunday night, the singer also canceled a show in Mississippi, where he was scheduled to perform at the University of Mississippi. The show was canceled right after the opening acts started, according to an Associated Press report. Concert-goers were told Wallen had lost his voice and that tickets would be refunded.

Wallen will be stopping at the Van Andel as part of his "One Night at a Time Tour," named after one of Wallen's latest songs.

Wallen’s first studio, If I Know Me, was released in 2018. It was followed by 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album.

