Country Fresh to donate nearly 25K milk cartons to FAWM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids-based dairy company is donating 100,000 cartons of milk to food banks across Michigan.

Country Fresh says nearly a quarter of donations will go toward Feeding America West Michigan (FAWM), thanks to a partnership with SpartanNash.

We’re told food insecurity remains high throughout the U.S. in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 50,000 children in West Michigan alone struggle with food insecurity, according to Country Fresh.

The company says all cartons are shelf stable for up to one year and will benefit food pantries in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Flint.

“Refrigeration is a challenge for so many community food pantries, as it’s difficult for them to keep fresh foods like milk and other dairy products on hand,” says Country Fresh Spokesperson Rachel Kyllo. “As a dairy company, we want to ensure that milk is available for those that need it, and our shelf-stable Giving Cow milk cartons offer a great solution.”

Country Fresh adds milk is one of the least donated items despite being highly requested from pantries.

“Inflation continues to cause many more families throughout our 40-county service area to face hunger,” says FAWM President & CEO Kenneth Estelle. “Given the ongoing need for milk in our region, we are very grateful for partners like Country Fresh and SpartanNash who are helping make a difference!”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube