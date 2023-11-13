Country Fresh to donate 24K+ milk cartons to Feeding America West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country Fresh Dairy announced Monday it plans to deliver more than 24,500 milk cartons to Feeding America West Michigan (FAWM).

The dairy company says it is donating more than 100,000 cartons of shelf-stable milk to food banks in the state.

We’re told the delivery of 24,576 cartons to FAWM comes as a result of Country Fresh’s partnership with SpartanNash.

“Country Fresh is committed to helping support those communities where we live and work,” says spokesperson Rachel Kyllo. “When we learned that people served by food pantries often receive less than one gallon of milk a year because many food pantries don’t have the refrigeration needed, we knew that we had to help and get milk to those families in need. We’re proud that our Giving Cow milks offer that solution.”

Country Fresh says at least one in nine people in West Michigan are food insecure. Kids account for more than 50,000 of those experiencing food insecurity.

Each carton with the Giving Cow label is pasteurized in a way that allows milk to last up to a full year in storage, the company explains. More than 280,000 cartons were donated to Michigan food banks under the initiative since 2021.

