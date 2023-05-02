Country band Old Dominion to perform at the Van Andel Arena on September 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The country music band Old Dominion is coming to Grand Rapids. The band will perform at the Van Andel Arena on September 7.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. A presale for American Express card members began on Tuesday.

Old Dominion consists of Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi.

The band’s first studio album, Meat and Candy, was released in 2015. It was followed by 2017’s Happy Endings and 2019’s Old Dominion. Their latest studio album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, was released in 2021.

