Cornhole tournament in downtown Grand Rapids draws hundreds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A section of downtown Grand Rapids was closed off Sunday for a cornhole tournament.

Hundreds of people came out for the “Bags on Ionia Avenue Block Party” between Cherry and Oakes Street.

Peppino’s partnered with Cornhole America to put on the event, which featured music and, of course, lots of cornhole.

“This is great. It’s actually something that brings everybody together, so, in this world right now, where everything is so divisive, cornhole is the one thing that is bringing everybody together. Everybody roots for each other, you know, you can be opponents but you can admire somebody’s great shot and you see a lot of fist pumping and high fives. It’s just a great sport,” Jason Duflo, the owner of Cornhole America and statewide director of the Michigan Cornhole League, told FOX 17 Sunday.

2022 was just the second year for this event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube