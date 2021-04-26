Cornerstone University opens Mary De Witt Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cornerstone University officially opened the Mary De Witt Center for Nursing today. The University reports the nursing program will prepare students for a profession in nursing.

“We are so thankful to Mary De Witt for her continuous support of Cornerstone,” University President Dr. Joe Stowell said. “De Witt is a familiar name on our campus, and we are so honored to have Mary’s name on this building.”

“Not only have you given us the opportunity to learn medicine,” said nursing student Jaden Herrema (B.S.N. ’23) at the ceremony, “but you have given us the greatest opportunity to learn medicine at this top of the line facility.”

Mary De Witt Center for Nursing is 8,100-square-foot and costs $3.5 million. The building was designed to imitate a hospital wing and houses seven artificial intelligence mannequins designed by CAE Healthcare Cornerstone University reports.

“Students not only learn using this technology,” said Dr. Maria McCormick, director of the Nursing Division, during the ceremony, “but they can also correct mistakes in real time as they prepare for their careers as nurses.”

More information on Cornerstone University can be found here.