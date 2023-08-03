Corewell Health surgeon appointed to national certification board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Corewell Health surgeon was appointed chair of the American Board of Surgery (ABS)!

The healthcare system tells us Dr. M. Ashraf Mansour will serve on the Board for the 2023–24 term.

Dr. Mansour is Corewell Health’s chief vascular surgeon.

The ABS certifies surgeons and other medical specialists in the U.S.

Dr. Mansour first served on the ABS in 2016, according to Corewell Health. He served on the Board of Directors until 2019, after which he became a director of ABS’s governing board.

“It is a great honor to serve as the American Board of Surgery chair this year,” says Dr. Mansour. “I am very proud of all the accomplishments of the Board since I joined in 2016, from governance redesign to leading by example on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

We’re told surgeons must have five or more years of residency training under their belts after completing medical school and meet ABS’s training and examination prerequisites to be certified by the ABS.

