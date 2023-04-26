Corewell Health signs on to Community Hub in Boston Square

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health recently signed on to operate a health center at the Community Hub in Grand Rapids.

The Community Hub is a $25 million facility that is under construction in Grand Rapids’ Boston Square neighborhood.

The announcement comes one day before neighbors, community partners, stakeholders and area officials will gather in the Boston Square neighborhood to commemorate the construction work.

READ MORE: Boston Square Community Hub prepares for construction, awarded $4M in ARPA funds

The two-story, 45,000-square-foot multipurpose facility will be dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of its neighbors.

fox17

The “Raise the Roof: Boston Square Community Hub ‘Sky-Breaking’ Ceremony and Celebration” will take place Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Community Hub (1534 Kalamazoo Avenue in Grand Rapids).

Click here to learn more about the project.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube