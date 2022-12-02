Boston Square Community Hub prepares for construction, awarded $4M in ARPA funds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County approved 30 projects for American Rescue Plan Act funds Thursday.

FOX 17 first told you about a push to bring new life into Grand Rapids southeast side in September. We have now learned Kent County awarded $4 million for the project.

Amplify GR plans to have several much-needed resources function out of the building.

“Transforming it into a community hub is just returning it to the deep roots and cultural history that already exists here in Boston Square," Director of Engagements and Relationships Latesha Lipscomb said.

Projects like Amplify GR is what Kent County commissioners looked for these funds.

"We tried to find projects that would be transformational in the townships, those would be transformational in the suburban areas and those would be transformational in the city in the urban core," Kent County Commissioner Board Chair Stan Stek said.

Amplify GR's vision is to bring life back into the southeast side of town around Boston Square.

"It is really important to deconstruct decades of disinvestment. And so being able to help facilitate that type of investment back into the community to recreate, you know, the chat, the type of change that neighbors have expressed that they want to see. It's just something that's absolutely amazing," Lipscomb added.

The walls inside the now-empty building between Kalamazoo and Fuller Avenue are ready for a new purpose.

“Home to a community cafe as well as shared workplaces so neighborhood organizations can come in and get work done," Lipscomb said. "And then in addition to that, there will also be a health clinic. So can you imagine an opportunity to literally walk outside your front door and receive healthcare services."

Lipscomb says with the $4 million in hand they plan to start construction in the coming months.

"We have a commitment to ELNC to get that rolling as quickly as possible. So that's is probably what the community can anticipate seeing first, which is great because a child should lead them," Lipscomb said.

This community hub is part of a bigger project for Boston Square. Lipscomb says their vision around this area includes affordable housing, green space, and early childhood education.

