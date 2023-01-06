Cookies, a global cannabis dispensary, to open in Grand Rapids Jan. 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cookies, a global cannabis retailer, is scheduled to open a location in Grand Rapids later this month.

The store, located on Ann Street, is scheduled to open Saturday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

The grand opening ceremony will include music, giveaways, discounts and free food, the company says.

We’re told the first 500 in-person customers will receive free eighths of cannabis flower.

The store will offer home delivery options courtesy of partner NOXX, according to Cookies.

Products will reportedly include apparel inspired by Grand Rapids.

