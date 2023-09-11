Continuing tradition of gratitude, remembrance: Scouts stand watch on 22nd anniversary of 9/11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been 22 years since hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania, killing thousands on September 11, 2001— but time has not erased this attack from memory.

Today, Scouts from across the state will stand in solidarity with those lost, and those who worked to save as many lives as they could that day— it's a tradition that started before many current scouts were born, but one their leaders hope will help them instill the importance of honoring the lives lost that day for future generations.

In Grand Rapids, they are gathered at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and will stand in salute of our nation's flag from 7 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The public is welcome to join the 9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute.

This and coinciding events are often attended by military members and first responders throughout the day.

Salutes across West Michigan

USS Silversides - Muskegon, 4:00pm – 5:30 p.m.

USS-LST393 WWII Landing Ship - Muskegon, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department - Traverse City, 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Albion American Legion Post 55 - Albion 4:30 p.m.– 6:00 p.m.

USS Edson - Bay City, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Riley Park - Farmington, 2:00 p.m.– 7:30 p.m.