Consumers Energy presents blueprint for long-term power upgrades

Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 25, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy presented a blueprint Monday that aims to improve the state’s power grid.

The energy service provider says its Reliability Roadmap is a plan to ensure no more than 100,000 customers lose power during outages and no one is without power for longer than 24 hours.

“Job #1 for us is to keep the lights on regardless of the weather,” says Senior Vice President of Transformation & Engineering Tonya Berry. “Consistent with our commitment to improve service reliability, Consumers Energy has established new grid performance expectations that better reflect the reality of what Mother Nature is sending our way.”

We’re told the above goals will be reached by doing the following:

  • Trimming trees near power lines.
  • Upgrading and replacing power poles.
  • Expanding underground power grid where applicable.
  • Improving smart meters and automation devices to respond immediately to power interruptions.

Consumers Energy says it will submit its five-year plan for the Roadmap with the Michigan Public Service Commission in the coming days.
Visit their website for more information.

