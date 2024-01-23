Consumers Energy preparing for another winter storm with potential ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This potentially dangerous storm is sending crews on high alert.

Consumers Energy has teams on standby with hundreds of them ready for any potential outages.

Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy says that on top of having energy crews, they have contractors ready as well.

Wheeler says they've been watching and preparing for this storm. He adds that he has concerns about ice buildup on trees and lines.

Already, Consumers has had a busy month with two major storms. Wheeler says on average, customers impacted had their power restored in 24 hours or less.

"It's that sort of goal that we're trying to get for everybody in the long run. So we really will see what the weather has in store for us, for the storm. People should know that as soon as it's safe, our crews are busy, they're active and we are committed to getting power back on," Wheeler said.

He says they have been gathering supplies for potential outages. There are service centers in Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Norton Shores.

