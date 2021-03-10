Construction on Market Avenue sewer relocation set to begin in April

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday approved the first phase of the eastside trunk sewer relocation – meaning excavators, dump trucks and yellow hard hats will be a common site along the riverfront this summer.

It’s the next step in the Market Avenue corridor project, which includes the redevelopment of the recreational river’s edge, the potential development of a 12,000-seat amphitheater and a projected 1,750 housing units in the corridor, according to a news release Wednesday.

Kamminga & Roodvoets earned the bid award last year for Phase I of the $8 million project set to kick off in April and be completed by Spring 2022.

“Starting on the eastside trunk sewer relocation project is a key milestone in the Market Avenue corridor reconstruction plan,” City Engineer Tim Burkman said. “We are thrilled to see the sewer relocation project kick off, as it really does fuel the subsequent redevelopment plans for the riverfront.”

The complete trunk sewer construction project will include Wealth Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue, Market Avenue from Wealthy Street to Fulton Street and Fulton Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue.

The portion of the project on Wealthy Street from the Grand River to Market Avenue and on Market Avenue from Wealthy Street to Williams Street will be a second contract that will be presented to the City Commission for consideration of award this spring.