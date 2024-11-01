Construction begins on 2024 Christkindl Markt in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction is underway for the 2024 Christkindl Markt in Grand Rapids.

Organizers are putting up branded fencing, holiday wreaths, vendor booths and festive lights at the Downtown Market parking lot before it opens Nov. 15.

More than 60 vendors will have products for sale once everything is ready.

More than 250,000 people shopped at the first Christkindl Markt last year.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy. We're basing this off of a European Christmas market,” says Christkindl Markt General Manager Karen Carpenter. “Europe's pretty big, so we have a lot of different types of food options and different traditions to, you know, pay homage to, and we certainly want everybody to come out and celebrate.”

The markt will run until Dec. 23.

Visit the Christkindl Markt website for hours of operation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube