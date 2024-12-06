Concerns over proposed tariffs increasing costs for craft brewers 'highly speculative'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Brewer's Association put out an article just days ago saying President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could hit brewers' pocketbooks.

It says prices for malted barley, aluminum and other supplies could increase.

We took these concerns to the local craft beer scene in West Michigan on Friday and learned the proposal isn't necessarily cause for concern.

Things may not always be what they appear, like a craft beer you've never tried but surprisingly like.

“I definitely like the Cheboygan Brewing Blood Orange Honey. It’s one of my favorites,” shopper Mark DeGroot said.

While tariffs at the surface may appear to affect businesses, the local beer scene says they'll wait and see. FOX 17 spoke with the Michigan Brewer's Guild, which represents more than 250 breweries in the state.

“There’s lots of speculation that you can do as to how it might affect our local beer scene. But I would say that it’s highly speculative. And it’s uncertain whether or not the tariffs are going to take place,” Scott Graham, executive director of Michigan Brewer’s Guild, said.

It's not that it's easy by any means to run a small craft brewing operation, but looming tariffs won't pack a punch to the bottom line ... at least, according to industry experts.

“Most of the craft brewers that I know have gone through great lengths to source locally,” Paul Isley, professor of economics at Grand Valley State University, said.

At Horrocks, a beloved craft beer cavern, worries are few and far between.

“I don’t worry for lots of reasons. I mean one, we’re going to continue to give the best value we can to our customer, no matter what it takes. The experience that we can add in with that is just icing on the cake," Autumn Horrocks said.

That goes especially since the products are Michigan made.

"Being that it’s a Michigan-made product, I think the state is so innovative, and the producers are so smart. And they’ll just figure out a way to make really great beer, and have it be accessible to everybody,” Horrocks said.

Horrocks says you can keep finding new favorites, whether it be an IPA, stout or sour, with a price tag that has the potential not to change dramatically.

“I like to support the community, and I think we’ve got a really good selection in Michigan, especially in Grand Rapids. We have so many options," DeGroot said.

