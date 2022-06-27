Community pushes for new tower at Gerald R. Ford International Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce wants to see the current air traffic control tower at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport replaced. Joined by 65 local businesses and organizations, the Chamber dispatched an official letter to the Federal Aviation Administration, voicing the area's need for an updated tower.

The tower was built in 1963. Since then, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport has grown considerably and serves as the primary commercial service airport for the region.

"The tower at GRR is the oldest one of the top 75 commercial service airports,” said Katie Doyen, Government Affairs Manager at the Grand Rapids Chamber. "The height of the current tower creates issues preventing expansion and additional investment at the airport. As the second largest airport in Michigan, and the fastest growing, this project is a win for the community and the FAA and Biden Administration’s goal to upgrade infrastructure and support jobs.”

The letter describes the need for a new tower, saying that the project would allow for terminal expansions and other airport investments. It also notes that the project would provide jobs for local workers.

Finally, the letter reminds the Federal Aviation Administration of the positive impact that a thriving and expanding airport can have on the West Michigan community.

“A new tower is a top priority for our region,” said Rick Baker, President & CEO of the Grand Rapids Chamber. “We have known for thirty years that this upgrade will improve safety, efficiency, access, and economic development in West Michigan. It is time for the FAA to take action and move forward.”