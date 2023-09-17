Community members, lawmakers go 'Over the Edge' to benefit mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many people went "Over the Edge" Saturday for a good cause— The annual fundraiser for Easterseals MORC in downtown Grand Rapids.

"It was thrilling. It was so exciting. You know, I'm not really afraid of heights, but I will say when I leaned back over the edge, my adrenaline certainly got pumping," Congresswoman Hillary Scholten told FOX 17 after she, herself, went Over the Edge.

The United States representative went down 272 feet— or about 18 stories— in the Grand Rapids skyline.

Easterseals MORC raised well over $117,000, and Amway donated $40,000 to that total.

"All the money raised today [Saturday] helps support our behavioral health services and it stays right here in West Michigan," Easterseals Vice Present Lindsay Calcatera said.

The nonprofit has provided health services for more than 100 years and has services available for a variety of needs.

"Anybody that's struggling with mental illness, or just mental health challenges in general, or autism, or need some extra support," Calcatera added.

Around 21,000 Michiganders, including kids and adults, use programs that help with autism, behavioral health and even infant mental health.

"We help people maximize their potential and live as independently as possible in the community," Calcatera explained.

Organizers say that's the point of the seventh annual "Over the Edge" fundraiser.

"So, the feeling of empowerment that you get of doing something like this, that you might have never tried before, is really embodying of what we're doing," Calcatera said.

** If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7. **

