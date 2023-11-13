Coffee shop run by veterans opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A veteran-run coffee shop is now open in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Has Heart coffee shop can be found at Veterans Memorial Park on Sheldon Avenue, city officials say.

We’re told the opening comes after a $916,000 renovation project improving the historic building’s structure, accessibility, seats and more.

The building now features display spaces reserved for art by local veterans, according to the city of Grand Rapids.

“What a fitting space for fostering community connection with our veterans living in Grand Rapids,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt. “We’re excited to embark on this partnership to enhance visitor experience at such an important downtown park space.”

FOX 17

Has Heart operates weekdays from 7 a.m.–2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

The city says the shop is now hiring veterans.

Visit Has Heart’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube