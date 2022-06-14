Clean Slate Pathway aims to raise awareness for state's expungement laws, provide legal help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Legal Aid of Western Michigan announced it will join the Grand Rapids NAACP and Warner Nocross + Judd in offering legal support to those seeking to expunge their criminal records.

We’re told Legal Aid established the Clean Slate Pathway to raise awareness for expungement opportunities and help those who are unable to afford an attorney.

“The shadows from old criminal records can loom for far too long over people who have earned the right to move on,” says Pam Hoekwater, executive director for Legal Aid. “Expungement can change the lives of thousands of our neighbors, coworkers, and family members, with those benefits rippling out to strengthen West Michigan as a whole.”

Visit the Clean Slate Pathway website for more information.

