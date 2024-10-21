City: Trump campaign still owes $32K for Grand Rapids rally

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has unpaid dues owed to the city of Grand Rapids for a rally he held over the summer.

Trump and running mate JD Vance delivered remarks at Van Andel Arena on July 20. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Grand Rapids for the campaign event.

It was Trump’s first campaign stop after someone tried to assassinate the former president one week prior.

America Votes WATCH: In first rally since attempted assassination, Trump speaks in GR Zac Harmon

A representative for the city of Grand Rapids says Trump’s campaign still owes $32,000 for that rally.

Steve Guitar, the city's media relations manager, issued the following statement:

"The amount billed for police overtime is consistent with the method used for other types of events held at VanAndel Arena. As the second largest city in the state, and the largest city in West Michigan, Grand Rapids regularly plays host to a variety of events and gatherings – both anticipated and unexpected – of all sizes throughout the year. GRPD is responsible for public safety throughout the city and we plan for and assign resources as appropriate to meet that responsibility."

Through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, FOX 17 previously learned it cost the city $69,000 to secure a political event of this magnitude.

Local News GR is preparing to send Trump an invoice for his political rally last month Matt Witkos

We’re told no other outstanding debts are owed for anything else involving the city.

Trump most recently held a campaign rally in Detroit in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube