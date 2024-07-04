City officials unveil renderings of new Grand Rapids fire station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids unveiled new renderings of its new fire station Wednesday.

The city agreed to buy land on Kalamazoo Avenue north of 44th Street last year.

We're told the new station will improve the fire department's response time in an underserved part of the city's southeast side.

Community members are invited to offer feedback on the new station at a community meeting later this month.

The meeting is scheduled to be held Wednesday, July 24 starting at 6 p.m. The city says dinner will be served at the event.

Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to RSVP online ahead of time.

