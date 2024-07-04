Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

City officials unveil renderings of new Grand Rapids fire station

New Grand Rapids fire station 1.jpg
City of Grand Rapids
New Grand Rapids fire station 1.jpg
New Grand Rapids fire station 2.jpg
Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 03, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids unveiled new renderings of its new fire station Wednesday.

The city agreed to buy land on Kalamazoo Avenue north of 44th Street last year.

We're told the new station will improve the fire department's response time in an underserved part of the city's southeast side.

Community members are invited to offer feedback on the new station at a community meeting later this month.

The meeting is scheduled to be held Wednesday, July 24 starting at 6 p.m. The city says dinner will be served at the event.

Those interested in attending the meeting are asked to RSVP online ahead of time.

Station Site.PNG

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids plans to support city's Third Ward with new fire station

Matt Witkos
8:26 PM, Mar 26, 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book