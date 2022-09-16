City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park.

If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.

FOX 17 heard about several complaints near the park. An official tells us that the city does not own the trail that many people use north of the park.

The city clarified that it is private property and people need to stay off it.

“If you do happen to be on private property, which includes the creek area and you come across something that you believe may be a public hazard or public safety hazard, call 311, and our Code Compliance folks, they’ll help you,” explained David Green, the communications director for the city of Grand Rapids.

Green says the city plans to send their Code Compliance officer into the area soon.

Grand Rapids code prohibits people from putting up barbed wire on any residential property.

If it’s for business, it must be six feet off the ground.

