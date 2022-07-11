Big Rapids 2022 National Night Out scheduled for Aug. 2

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Big Rapids’ 39th annual National Night Out is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Officers with the Big Rapids Police Department (BRPD) invite community members to connect with law enforcement between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Michigan Avenue in the downtown area. The road will be closed between Elm and Pine streets during that time.

Participants are asked to lock their doors and turn their exterior lights on before leaving their homes.

National Night Out is held throughout the U.S. every year to raise awareness for drug and crime prevention, foster support for anticrime operations, and discourage would-be criminals from committing unlawful acts, police say.

BRPD says attendees can expect games, music, free food and more.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with Community Relations Officer William Sell by calling 231-527-0005.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube