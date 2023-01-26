City of Grand Rapids to replace 2,000+ lead service lines this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids announced plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines this year.

A representative of the city tells FOX 17 work began to replace lead pipes in 2017 at no expense to residents and businesses, with 3,100 service lines replaced since then. Roughly 23,000 lines remain.

This year's goal of replacing 2,037 service lines is the most the city says it has ever proposed for a single year.

We’re told work to replace lines on private properties between water meters and curb boxes has been done while crews addressed water leaks and construction projects, at a budget of $6 million per year.

The city says it plans to invest more funding in the future, adding it received a $5.1 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2020 and another $10 million from the state in 2021.

“The City of Grand Rapids Water System has a long history of protecting the public’s health and delivering high-quality drinking water,” says Water System Manager Wayne Jernberg. “Lake Michigan is a stable and dependable source of drinking water for the city.”

Jernberg clarifies water is clean and lead-free after it passes through the Lake Michigan Filtration Plant but may become contaminated when it reaches older buildings within the city.

The state of Michigan requires cities to replace all lead service lines by 2040, city officials say.

Visit the city’s website to view the 2021 Water Quality Report.

Track the current state of the city’s service lines with the city’s interactive map.

