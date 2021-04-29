Watch
City of Grand Rapids to hold virtual town hall on proposed 2022 budget

City of Grand Rapids
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 10:52:03-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington and Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will hold a digital town hall next week on the state of the city’s budget and services in response to COVID-19, according to a news release Thursday.

The town hall will take place 6 to 7 p.m. on May 6 on the city’s Facebook page and on the city’s Government Access Channel – Comcast 26.

Community members may submit questions during the event in three ways:

  • Comment on Facebook
  • Call 311 or 616-456-3000
  • Text “GRBUDGET” to 73224

Washington outlined last week the fiscal year 2022 preliminary budget and detailed aspects of the spending plan to the City Commission.

Members of the public will also be able to provide questions and comments during the May 1 City Commission meeting at 7 p.m.

The City Commission will vote on the plan during its 9 a.m. meeting on May 20.

