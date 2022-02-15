City of Grand Rapids seeking volunteers to become board members, commissioners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is looking for volunteers to serve as commissioners or board members.

“We are looking for individuals who love this city, have a passion for community service and who want to get more involved in City government,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “People who serve on our boards and commissions support City operations, review City initiatives, make development recommendations, protect our water, improve our neighborhoods and help shape the future of Grand Rapids.”

We’re told requirements to join may vary across different boards and commissions but all are welcome to apply, with or without experience in city government.

“Grand Rapids would not be able to provide the high level of service it does without those who give their valuable time and diverse talents to serving on our boards and commissions,” says Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi. “Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community and improve local government by lending your voice and making a difference.”

Click here to apply.

Anyone who may have questions regarding the application process is encouraged to call the City Clerk at 616-456-3010.

