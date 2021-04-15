City of Grand Rapids economic development office offers resources for local businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids’ Office of Economic Development has launched a new website highlighting resources for local businesses, along with an annual report video and impact report.

The office is responsible for all business retention, expansion and attraction projects for the City of Grand Rapids, serving as an economic driver and catalyst for the region, according to a news release Thursday.

Officials say it plays an important role as an investment partner with tailored resources and programs that support business investment and job growth.

Department team members presented their annual report video and impact report to the Grand Rapids City Commission in March, and the goal of the redesigned website is to make it easier for businesses to navigate available economic development resources.

www.GrowGR.org outlines information on services, boards and authorities, available incentives and the annual report video.

The video highlights the focus of the department’s work in different neighborhoods in Grand Rapids and partnerships with community organizations, business and neighborhood associations, and other economic development organizations in the region.

Highlights of the impact report include $180 million in private investments, 887 jobs impacted (new and retained) and 259 new housing units in 2020. All of these were increases from 2019.

“Despite a very challenging year dealing with the pandemic, our 2020 Impact Report confirms that businesses continue to make commitments and investments in our community,” said Jeremiah Gracia, economic development director. “They believe in Grand Rapids and the future economic impact to our community is clear.”